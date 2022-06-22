Partnership says it is ‘Time to Talk’ to shape health and social care across Dumfries and Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Julie White

The partnership’s chief officer Julie White said: “You would be forgiven for thinking that the easing of Covid-19 and the implementation of an amazing vaccination programme relieved pressure on systems and put us in a much better place.

“In reality, the very real and growing challenges we faced as we entered the emergency response to COVID-19 never went away.

"We continue to face unrelenting growth in demand for all of our services, we are experiencing significant challenges in recruitment and this is against a backdrop of considerable financial pressure.”

Challenges include ensuring there are enough GPs, reducing waiting times, discharging people from hospital in a timely manner, having community-based teams available to support people in their homes and having the right configuration of beds in communities.

Julie said: " We need as many people as possible to enter into the conversation so we can build our future approaches together, with the benefit of combined knowledge, insights and ideas.”

Engagement sessions will be taking place right across the summer with pop-up booths appearing in high streets, at supermarkets, and at public events.

Scheduled engagement sessions will also be taking place online and there is five-question survey for people to give their thoughts.