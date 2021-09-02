Outdoor dance is popping up across Dumfries and Galloway

Over 30 free, outdoor pop-up dance performances will take place during the autumn. Pic: Ruari Barber-Fleming

Dance Happens Here is funded by the Holywood Trust and Creative Scotland’s Touring Fund, delivered in partnership with Dance Base.

This is the culmination of a residency of four dancers from across Scotland, each of whom have been living and working in Gretna, Dumfries, Kirkcudbright, and Castle Douglas.

Throughout the autumn over 30 free, outdoor pop-up dance performances will be held at some unexpected places, including fields, bike tracks, public parks, and school gates.

Some work has already been popping up in various locations as part of Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, in association with The Talking Horse.

As well as live performances, young dancers (ages 14-25) will be invited to attend a company class with the professional dancers and choreographers.

Meanwhile, the Dance Happens Here resident dancers (Jorja Follina, Malcolm Sutherland and Claire Pencak) will spend six months in the region volunteering with community groups, working with other local artists, and making personal connections.

The opening event will take place on Saturday at 1pm in Soaperie Gardens, Kirkcudbright.

The full schedule of dance performances and exact locations will be shared via www.dumfriesandgallowaydance.dance and on social media channels @dumfriesgallowaydance.

Dumfries and Galloway Dance artistic director Emma Jayne Park: “I’m unbelievably excited that this is happening, we’ve already seen just how much dancing outside sparks the curiosity of people passing by.

"Some people smile, some are more unsure, and often, the performances initiate meaningful conversations with residents and visitors to the region, started by talking about the dance that is happening.