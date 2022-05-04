Online learning event will share new project ideas to support those with long-term conditions

Dumfries & Galloway ME and Fibromyalgia Network ME supports people in the region with chronic fatigure syndrome, fibromyalgia and long covid symptoms

The event takes place from 2-4pm on Thursday, May 12, to mark ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia International Awareness Day,.

It will bring together health professionals and those with lived experience of ME, chronic fatigure syndrome, fibromyalgia and long Covid symptoms.

After an extensive consultation the network is launching its findings and will be sharing new project ideas that will make a real difference to those it supports.

Eileen Longworth, chair of the network, said: “We want to extend an invitation to people in Dumfries and Galloway and their families who may not know about the network and the ways we can help.

"We are keen that health and social care professional join us, too, to hear about our plans and how they link with the health board’s strategic commissioning plan,”

Attendance is free, but ticketed – to sign up visit https://dgmefm-learning-event.eventbrite.co.uk

ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia International Awareness Day is held on May 12 as it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale who suffered from a debilitating illness resembling ME or fibromyalgia.