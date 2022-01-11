Newton Stewart woman makes formal complaint after disabled husband arrives back from hospital naked

Lee Inker received treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for a blocked catheter

Lee Inker was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) seven years ago and on New Year’s Eve his catheter became blocked.

This meant he had to be taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment the next day.

When his wife Trish saw him off in the ambulance he was dressed and had a spare set of clothes in a bag with him, however when he returned on January 2 she was greeted with the sight of her naked husband wrapped in nothing but a blanket.

Trish said: “Lee can’t talk and he can’t move, but his mind is still there, he knows exactly what is happening to him and he must have been so embarrassed.

"He communicates using a tablet and he sent me a text while he was in the ambulance to tell me he was sitting there naked, due to incontinence he has to wear a diaper at all times, and he wasn’t even wearing that.

"The ambulance crew had wrapped him in a blanket and some towels for the journey, but who discharges a naked disabled man from hospital at any time, but far less in January when it was freezing.

"The clothes he was wearing and the spare set both returned in the bag with him, I know the hospital staff are busy, but if they were too busy to dress him they should have given me a phone and I’d have driven the hour to Dumfries to do it.

"Even if he had been wearing a hospital gown or a dressing gown it would have at least preserved his dignity a bit, but not even that.

"In addition Lee was wearing a night bag for his catheter instead of a day bag which was causing him a significant amount of discomfort – so they even managed to mess that up.

"I have submitted a formal complaint to NHS Dumfries and Galloway over the incident and asked Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack to take up the matter.

"Obviously there is nothing we can do to change what happened to Lee, but hopefully it will stop any other patients being treated in this manner.”