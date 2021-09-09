New project to help working-age people living with sensory loss

Allison McCourt, community worker for Visibility Scotland in Dumfries and Galloway

Visibility Scotland has received a three-year funding boost from Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to enable people with sight and/or hearing impairment to adapt to life with sensory loss and maintain and build independence.

Staff can provide information on eye conditions, strategies to make the most of remaining vision, equipment and assistive technology demonstrations, a listening ear and direct referrals to other organisations and services.

Allison McCourt, community worker, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to continue working with younger people across the region who are living with sight or hearing impairments and finding ways to support them to reach their goals and maintain independence.

“Sensory loss impacts people in different ways, and we are dedicated to working closely with each individual to provide them with support to help them reach their own goals and maintain their independence."

“The Dumfries and Galloway Community Sensory Support Services for Working Age project will provide a service that is personalised, offers flexibility and choice and work towards outcomes to enhance and improve social inclusion, focusing on any employment, training or education opportunities available to them.

“This funding will enable us to build on our existing services for people with vision and hearing impairments across the region and build connections within communities.

"We are fortunate to have strong links and existing relationships with colleagues at Dumfries and Galloway College, Dumfries and Galloway Council and the Health and Social Care Partnership, so we’re well placed to deliver an exciting multi-agency approach for people locally.”

The service is available to anyone with sight and/or hearing loss aged 16 to 64, and their families and carers.