New funding is sure to make a big Impact for cancer charity

Emma Harper speaks at afternoon tea to celebrate the Impact Funding being granted

Wigtownshire Women and Cancer supports people and their families following a cancer diagnosis, offering services relating to respite, self-management and peer support.

This includes pamper sessions with local therapists, coffee and chat support sessions, mindfulness sessions to manage anxiety, a befriending service and holiday respite.

The cancer charity held an afternoon tea at the end of April in the North West Castle Hotel in Stranraer, to welcome the funding.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Harper spoke at the event and said the charity provide “a lifeline support to those, and their families who are living with cancer across the area” and that “this IMPACT funding announcement will allow for WWAC to roll out their services more widely, to reach more people.”

Ms Harper said: “Since my election, I have supported Wigtownshire Women and Cancer who provide lifeline support to people who receive a cancer diagnosis, as well as to their families, across Stranraer and Wigtownshire.

"The team, and all members, are fabulous – they are caring, passionate and work to see the best possible outcomes for those who have received a cancer diagnosis.

“I was pleased to go along to the North West Castle to welcome the IMPACT funding and to meet those who rely on WWAC.

"Their services – including respite, self-management and peer support – are really important to those who receive a cancer diagnosis.

"This funding will allow for WWAC to roll out their services more widely, to reach more people, as well as to advocate for improved cancer services across our rural region.

“I thank Wigtownshire Women and Cancer for all that they do to support and advocate for those living with cancer, I wish them every success for the future, and I look forward to working with them in the months to come.”