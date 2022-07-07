MSP to meet Minister next week about lack of maternity services in Galloway

Mr Carson is scheduled to hold discussions with Maree Todd, Minister for public health, women’s health and sport.

The meeting – which will take place at Galloway Community Hospital – will also be attended by Mid Galloway and Wigtown West Councillor Jackie McCamon, who has also voiced her dismay over the lack of local maternity services.

The plight facing expectant mothers in Wigtownshire was raised in the Scottish Parliament last month by Mr Carson, when he demanded an urgent review with pregnant women having to travel up to two hours to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting will take place at Galloway Community Hospital

Mr Carson wrote to Scottish Health Secretary insisting that the matter needed to be addressed urgently.

The urgent talks come after a mother from Newton Stewart revealed how she had to leave Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary while in labour. The woman could not be seen by the midwife and sent home.

Later the woman gave birth in an ambulance at the Gatehouse bypass on the A745.

Mr Carson said: “It is simply totally unacceptable this woman was put through this trauma.

"Unfortunately it is not the first story of this kind and clearly action has to be taken by the Scottish Government to address this worrying situation in the south west.