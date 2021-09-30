MSP hopes First Minister will move to establish centre of excellence on lung care

High levels of chronic obstructive pulmonary have been recorded in Stranraer

Plans to create a centre of excellence to tackle chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were first in mooted back in April 2018.

Finlay Carson, MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries, wrote to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last October requesting a specialist centre be established in Stranraer, due to the high levels of disease in the town.

In her reply, she said that it was something to look at.

Mr Carson raised the matter again during the First Minister’s Covid-19 statement questions at Holyrood last week.

Mr Carson revealed official figures issued by the National Records of Scotland show the death rate in Stranraer from Covid-19 was almost four times higher than the rest of Dumfries and Galloway – and above the Scottish average.

He added: “The prevalence of poor lung health in the area may well be one of the contributing factors.

“Given the fantastic work carried out by the BREATH project in the south of Scotland will the First Minister commit to revisit my previous request for the creation of a centre of excellence in lung health in Stranraer?”

The First Minister responded by saying: “I am certainly happy to give it consideration.”

Afterwards, Mr Carson insisting that this was a positive move forward.