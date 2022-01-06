MSP calls for careful handling of Covid surge plan

South Scotland list MSP Colin Smyth

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership has escalated to Phase 3 after key triggers were met.

Mr Smyth said: “Health and social care services in the region are very precarious and there will be concern over what this move means for those needing care.

"The Partnership can’t sugar coat this and have to be completely open over what impact this will have.

"There are already over 100 vacancies for social carers in the region alone, meaning over 3,500 care hours per week are currently not being delivered.

"Families will understandably be wondering just how extra care in the community will be delivered when more people are moved out of hospital, when current care demands aren’t being fully met.

"Let’s not kid ourselves, if there was enough care support available, more people would’ ve been moved out of hospital by now.

"The Partnership will need to handle early discharge of patients very carefully, or we will see a rise in readmissions if people don’t get the care they need at home.”

“The move highlights to us all just how important it is that we all do what we can to support our under pressure NHS and care workers and try to take the pressure off them.