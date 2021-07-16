Move More relaunched to increase physical activity for those living with long-term conditions

Jen Love is the Move More champion for Wigtownshire

Dumfries and Galloway Council is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Dumfries and Galloway to deliver the programme specifically designed for people affected by cancer, but suitable for all those with a long-term condition.

Being active during and after cancer treatment improves both physical and emotional cancer outcomes and can reduce feelings of isolation. However, many people often feel nervous about building up activity levels.

Four Move More Champions, Louise Ross (Annandale and Eskdale), Steve Head (Nithsdale), Andrea Haggarty (Stewartry), and Jen Love (Wigtownshire), are employed to support, encourage and deliver Macmillan friendly physical activity opportunities.

Everyone affected by cancer and living with a long-term condition should have access to appropriate physical activity.

From gentle movement classes and low impact exercise to low impact gym instruction and walking programmes, Move More Dumfries and Galloway will ensure there is something for everyone.

There is a current recruitment drive for any volunteers who wish to train to become a Gentle Movement instructor as part of the Move More programme.

The gentle movement element focuses on relaxation, deep breathing and flowing movements, similar to Tai-Chi. For more information about volunteering email [email protected]

Communities Committee vice-chairman, Councillor John Martin, said “The introduction of Move More Champions in each locality will ensure that there are opportunities available in local communities as well as our larger leisure facilities.

“By continuing to promote physical activity we are contributing to the improved health and wellbeing of the people we serve.”