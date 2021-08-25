Men urged not to delay getting checked for prostate cancer

Raymond Kirkham is enjoying a normal life more than a decade on from his cancer treatment

And with the additional pressures on the NHS due to the pandemic, more and more men are missing vital routine checkups, delayed referrals and treatments.

But for Raymond Kirkham, an 80-year-old retired fabrication engineer, getting himself checked was the most important thing he’s ever done.

The Yorkshire native moved to Dumfries and Galloway in 2003 with his wife and lived a normal life with no family history of prostate cancer.

After experiencing a period of three urinary tract infections (UTI), Raymond decided to go to his GP to get checked back in 2008.

The thought never crossed Raymond’s mind that his infections could be the sign of anything cancerous.

However, his consultant, Mr Shearer, advised that Raymond undertook some more investigations, starting with a PSA test.

Raymond said: “I took my first PSA test back in 2008, and the level was 5ng/ml, which is higher than average, but not of concern at this point.

"My consultant advised me to continue checking my PSA levels every three months over a year, but by the start of 2009, it had reached 9ng/ml, and then a biopsy was suggested.”

The biopsy identified a small amount of prostate cancer, under five per cent, and Raymond was given four options for treatment; radiotherapy, keyhole surgery, monitoring the cancer, and brachytherapy.

He said: “I had seen a programme on television which followed the journey of a few men having brachytherapy.

"They had all been in the hospital that morning for their operation, and by dinner, they had all gone home.

"I remember thinking to myself, if I do get prostate cancer and there’s a chance of having this treatment, I’m certainly going to have it.``

Raymond discussed his treatment options with a range of consultants at Edinburgh Western General, but Mr Duncan Mclaren became Raymond’s main consultant, who he discussed the brachytherapy pathway with.

Raymond said: “I had only vaguely done some additional research about my options because I was set on brachytherapy. Mr Mclaren certainly knows what he is talking about, and I had concerns about the other treatments, such as radiotherapy.”

Raymond’s brachytherapy treatment took place in July 2009, and experienced ‘no problems.’

He said: “I went in on Friday morning, and the operation was done during the day, so I stayed overnight, but by Saturday morning, I was on my way home.

"I had no pain from anywhere, it was as if I had gone to sleep one night and woke up the next morning fine.

"I then had no trouble at all during my recovery process after the treatment, and carried on as if nothing had happened.”

The only side effect Raymond experienced was the passing of urine.

He said: “They told me about potential issues with going to the toilet, but they give you some treatment for this which you take over a period of time, and then it all works out okay.

"And I’m only now experiencing a loss of libido at 80 years of age, so I take that as part of getting older.”

After the brachytherapy, Raymond returned to Edinburgh for a consultation and continued to check his PSA levels every three months for a short amount of time.

He said “Since my treatment, my PSA level has never been above 0.5ng/ml, and I now only need to check it once a year.”

Now, over a decade later, Raymond remains in full health and continues his life as he did before his prostate cancer diagnosis.

He said: “Everything is just the same as I would have expected it to be before. It’s been over 10 years since my diagnosis and treatment, and I haven’t had any real side effects or changes. I’ve not had a single urine infection since then.”

Raymond emphasises the importance of men talking openly about their health, and debunking prostate cancer myths.

He said: “Men don’t speak about these things. And if they are diagnosed with prostate cancer, some men are the type that would rather go down the route of monitoring the cancer, rather than getting something done about it straight away.

"Having prostate cancer didn’t affect me mentally, because I thought, now that somebody knows about it, I can get something done.

"It’s really important for people to act upon it, and get themselves checked now through a regular PSA test.”

Raymond continues to encourage his son, brother, and other men to get checked, whether they have any symptoms or not.

He said: “Any men that have signs of a urine infection, I would certainly tell them to get checked to make sure, as if I hadn’t had the infections, I wouldn’t have had anything done about it.”

Raymond also recognises the importance for men to educate themselves on their treatment options, and for brachytherapy to be available more widely.

He said: “Brachytherapy can’t be offered to everyone, but if it as an option, you should most definitely go for it.