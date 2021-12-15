Massive ramp-up of booster campaign

It is planned to complete all adult vaccinations by the end of January

Anyone aged 30 and above can now sign up to receive their booster once at least 12 weeks past their second jag by booking through the national portal at https://vacs.nhs.scot/csp or phoning 0800 030 8013.

Unpaid Carers and household contacts of immune-suppressed should also use the portal book their booster.

The portal will also open up to everyone aged 18 plus to book their booster, and details on when this takes place will be promoted.

Meanwhile, 16 and 17-year-olds can now use the portal to book their second doses when at least 12 weeks from their first.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Completing all adult vaccinations by the end of January next year was already going to be a big stretch, but we are now going all-out to try and complete the booster roll-out as soon as practically possible.

“To do this we need to maximise booking and attendance at our available clinics. Please do book your vaccination through the portal as a matter of urgency; please don’t delay.

“All current evidence suggests that omicron will rapidly become the dominant variant across the UK.

“Although we’re still learning what the general health implications of Omicron will be, its rate of spread and the sheer volume of resulting cases means it’s very likely that an increased number of people will require medical assistance – and services are already very strained.

“On top of that, Omicron is likely to have a major impact on our society – as high numbers of cases and the requirement for close contacts to isolate takes people out of workplaces, and out of essential services.

“The Omicron variant is new, but we do know that having a booster in addition to your first and second dose COVID vaccinations really drives up your body’s natural immune defences. It currently represents the best defence against this virus.