Long trek of Glentrool Pathfinders goes on

The Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust has reached the latest stage of its five-year trek towards creating a new off-road public pathway.

The “Path For All” would run from Glentrool Village to The House o’ Hill Hotel at Bargrennan and would link in with the local campsite.

The ultimate aim is to have a second phase that would finally link up to the Southern Upland Way.

ATrust spokesperson said: “This would provide a safe off-road, multi-use, disabled-friendly pathway which would avoid the dangerous negotiation of the public road for locals and tourists alike.”

They are delighted to say, after all this time, they have managed to complete the first phase. “This is a big thing for us”, said the spokesperson, “We held a very successful opening event and were pleased to see around 60 people attending.

“Representatives from The Forestry Commission, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Cree Valley Community Council and J B Black of Ayrshire, the company which constructed the path, were all in attendance along with local residents and some members of Newton Stewart Day Centre.

“The path opening ceremony was carried out by three special people. Firstly, the two youngest residents in our community, Kai and Jude Donnan. This was to reflect that the path will be there for a very long time! The third person was John McClelland, well-known for his achievements at wheelchair curling among other things, John was just the man to demonstrate that the new path was for all.

“The ribbon cutting by John, ably assisted by Kai and Jude, went very smoothly in a dry weather window. Then everyone was invited to venture onto the path and go as far as they wished before returning to Glentrool for refreshments which were enjoyed by all.

“All the walkers came back with big smiles and many good comments. The path is wonderful.

“So why not come and walk it for yourself and at the same time visit the Trust’s local Craft Gallery in the old school in Glentrool.”