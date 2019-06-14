Let’s run for our brave wee Jamie

The courage of a Wigtown six year-old lad in fighting off cancer is being used to promote a charity event aimed at helping others to survive the dreaded disease.

Less than two years after he was born Jamie Cooksley was diagnosed with leukemia but thanks to the expertise of the NHS and the love and support of family and friends, he has been cancer-free for 18 months now.

Now Jamie is asking folk to make this dream come true for other families by taking part in Cancer Research UK’s Re lay for Life in Bladnoch Park being held overnight on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

A charity spokesperson explained: “Relay For Life teams raise as much money as possible in the lead-up to the overnight community event, through a wide range of activities from karaoke competitions to quizzes, race nights to charity abseils, and donations from family, friends and work colleagues.”

Jamie hopes that other cancer survivors, and people currently undergoing treatment, will join him on the day and take part in the inspirational ‘Lap of Honour’which marks the start of the Relay event. Jamie’s mum, Fiona, said: “Our family and friends are joining Team Jamie to celebrate our little ray of sunshine for the whole 24 hours.”

During the Relay, team members take turns to walk round a track while everyone else enjoys the carnival atmosphere. As the event continues through the night, team members not on the track rest, eat, or sleep in their tents.

The whole community is invited to come along to the event which starts at 11am on July 6. For more information visit cruk.org/relay or call 0300 123 1026.