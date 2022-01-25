Lee keeps his slimming a secret for TV show

Lee Medd hid his weight loss by wearing a Body Suit

The world’s first ever undercover weight loss show, Secret Body is presented by lifestyle and weight loss experts Stephen Clarke and Rab Shields.

For some people the bid to lose weight – while family, friends and acquaintances are remarking on your progress – can be an added stress.

As Rab says: “So how do you lose weight without anyone noticing?”

The answer in this new six-part series, shown on the BBC Scotland channel, is a body suit.

Each episode follows the journey of two slimmers as they try to keep their transformation a secret by wearing a specially designed Body Suit – which is the exact same size and shape of their pre-transformation bodies.

The suits are designed and built by theatrical costume fabricators Chantal Short and Athena Patterson.

The Body Suits give the secret slimmers the freedom to go about their daily lives, and constantly seeing how big they used to be helps to keep them motivated … until the big reveal before friends and family 12 weeks later.

Lee features in the fourth episode which will be broadcast on Tuesday, February 1 ,at 10pm.

Lee, who is a DJ with Alive107.3, event host and membership manager of Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of Commerce, longs to be slim, fit and confident enough to be able to enjoy a dance with his wife.