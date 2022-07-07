Kirkcudbright man recognised for more than 20 years service to lymphoma charity

Lymphoma Action’s first ever Volunteer Recognition Awards hailed the skills, expertise, time, support and commitment of its volunteers and celebrated their achievements.

Among them was Ashley Medicks, who was awarded for 23 years of service, and has supported the charity in many ways over the years.

He said: “I wanted to volunteer with Lymphoma Action initially as I had reached out to the helpline when I myself was in a difficult situation, health wise.

Ashley Medicks has volunteered with Lymphoma Action for 23 years

"The response that I got was outstandingly helpful to me, for which I was so grateful.

"When I had the opportunity to have a close look at the work this amazing charity has done, and continues to do, it prompted me to offer my help.

“My involvement with Lymphoma Action mainly takes the form of being a "Buddy” to people who have asked for support in living with a very rare form of lymphoma, called Mycosis Fungoides, or, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

"I have lived successfully with this incurable form of blood cancer for the past 52 years. Consequently, I have some positive feedback and support to give to these callers.

Lymphoma Action is the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma

"I have also, due to my studying this disease for over four decades, contributed to the excellent information produced by Lymphoma Action on the subject and have been proud to serve on two committees.

"Overall, I have been fortunate enough to have been a volunteer for Lymphoma Action for over 23 years. Being offered this award is a real privilege, and came as a total surprise!”.

Carly Benton, volunteering development manager, added: “We want to say a huge well done to Ashley for his well-deserved award.

"We simply couldn’t reach as many people aswe do without the support of our volunteers, they make many of our services and activities possible.