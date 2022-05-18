Kirkbean man taking on massive 5000 miles cycling challenge for hearts in Scotland

Ian Baird will personally ride 500 miles as part of the challenge

To help Ian hit his 1000 mile a day target, he has teamed up with solo cyclists and cycling groups of 2-5 people, with each group doing 100 miles a day.

He wanted to make sure people who don't normally do long distances are able to join in as well, as part of a team.

Each team are cycling their own route and they can cycle a new route every day if they wish.

Ian himself will do 100 miles every day from May 23-28, alongside two other solo cyclists.

This isn't Ian's first impressive cycling challenge – in fact it will be his seventh cycling fundraiser and each one has been for a different charity.

This year, the money raised will go Heart Research UK's Heart of Scotland Appeal and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Forty-seven people a day die of heart disease in Scotland, which is why Heart Research UK decided to start their appeal north of the border, to help hearts locally.

Ian chose to support the appeal this year for his friend Katherine McIsaac, also from Kirkbean, who had open heart surgery at the height of the pandemic.

Katherine found out she had a heart condition seven years ago, which kept getting worse and eventually she couldn’t take more than a ten-minute walk before needing to go to sleep.

Due to the pandemic, all cardiac care was put on hold, and the condition got so bad that Katherine suffered what she describes as a 'borderline heart attack'.

Finally, a week later she was able to undergo open heart surgery.

A year after her surgery she has recovered fully, and is training to take part in the cycling challenge where she will do 20 miles per day for the five days.

She said: “At the moment I'm cycling three days a week, I cycled 21 miles one day and 16 miles the next, but then needed a few days off.

"I've never been able to cycle as far even when I was younger, so I'm thrilled that I can do it now!'