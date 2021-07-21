Ken completes cycle for Chernobyl kids
Newton Stewart man Ken Barlow got on bike last month in aid of children who continue suffering from the ongoing consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Ken cycled 25 miles around the south Galloway Forest raising £550 for the Chernobyl Children's Lifeline (CCLL) Cairnsmore link, of which he is a member.
The charity was founded in 1992 to bring children from Belarus and northern Ukraine to the UK for respite care holidays.
These holidays help flush out and boost their immune systems, with the Cairnsmore link wa s set up in 2018 in Newton Stewart to help facilitate visits to Galloway in the summer of 2022.