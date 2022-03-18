Issue identified with over 75s booking second Covid booster

A national appointing system is being employed, but locally, an issue has been identified where a small number of people have been asked to attend scheduled vaccination clinics some distance from their registered abode.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “We apologise for the distress this has caused, and are keen to promote that anyone who receives an appointment via the national system for a clinic some distance from where they live should get in touch with our local helpline by calling 01387 403090 from 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday, or alternatively, email [email protected]