Increase in number of people getting seriously ill due to Covid

The number of Covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway is still at nearly 1000

For the week ending August 29, a total of 918 new cases were recorded, almost the same as the previous week’s 913.

The numbers of close contacts dropped to 1815, slightly less than the 2186 recorded the previous week.

Andrew Carnon, consultant in Public Health Medicine at NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We are still seeing very high numbers of people in the region and across Scotland testing positive for Covid-19.

"This in many respects aligned with the recent easing of restrictions and increased mixing of people and therefore not entirely surprising.

"What is concerning is that recently we are beginning to see more people becoming seriously ill with Covid.

"There are seven people in the critical care unit of DGRI due to Covid infection, to put this in context, our usual maximum capacity in this unit is four people.

“Since the schools returned we are seeing some disruption due to teachers, pupils and parents having to isolate, get tested and await results.

"Disruption is also being seen in other essential services such as health and social care.

"The good thing is with the new self isolation guidance this kind of disruption can be minimised.