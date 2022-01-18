Health board claims disabled man who arrived home naked "declined" to get dressed

Lee Inker returned from receiving treatment at DGRI naked

Lee Inker received treatment for a blocked catheter at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary on New Year’s Day .

However, when he returned home in an ambulance on January 2 he was wrapped in nothing but a blanket.

His wife Trish made a formal complaint to the health board on Lee’s behalf, who launched an investigation.

The health board’s response to Lee stated: “You were given a bed bath prior to your discharge and that you had underpants in situ after your morning wash.

"You had declined to put clothes or hospital pyjamas on at this point.

"We do acknowledge that you were transferred home under blankets with no clothes on, apart from your underwear.

"We understand this may have been upsetting for your wife to see however our staff were respecting your wishes.”

Trish was not happy with this explanation and has threatened to go to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

She said: “Lee wasn’t even wearing underpants when he got home, and it’s not like he could take them off himself.

"He says he told staff they’d need to get a “steady” before dressing him, but heard no more about it, Lee certainly never at any point “declined” to put on clothes.