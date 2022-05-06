Harper moves amendment to better celebrate nurses

Emma Harper (front, left) was a nurse before becoming an MSP

Ms Harper feels the Labour motion focuses too much on the negatives around NHS recruitment instead of celebrating everything nurses do for the people of Scotland.

In her amendment she recognises that people come to nursing from all walks and stages of life and from many different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

And that nurses have a vital role in helping patients understand information about their diagnoses, care and treatment and in responding to patients' physical, clinical and emotional needs.

Ms Harper said: “International Nurses Day is an invaluable opportunity to recognise, thank and acknowledge the hard work of nurses in Scotland, and across the globe.

"The Labour motion falls short of recognising the invaluable role of nursing staff, and instead focusses on the negatives around NHS recruitment, when International Nurses Day should be about celebrating everything nurses do for the people of Scotland, and on constructively discussing how best to address the challenges the profession is facing.

“I have used my amendment as an opportunity to raise awareness that nurses are highly skilled, highly trained professionals who work across a variety of clinical areas – we need to celebrate and raise awareness of the breadth of nursing among the public, and that is exactly what International Nurses Day should do.

“While I - of course - recognise that there are challenges within the profession, particularly around recruitment, these challenges are not unique to Scotland – they are being experience by healthcare systems across the UK nations, and around the world.

"I have recognised the steps the Scottish Government is taking to support the profession and recruitment to it, and it is also welcome that nurses in Scotland are, on average, the highest paid in the UK.