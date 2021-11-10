Growing concern over rising number of Covid cases

Covid numbers in Dumfries and Galloway rose by almost a further 200 last week

In the week ending November 7 a total of 697 new cases was recorded, up from 503 the week before.

Numbers of people identified as close contacts of positive cases have also increased very significantly, up from 896 to stand at 1413.

Director of Public Health, Valerie White, said: “There is a very real and growing concern over the increasing numbers of Covid cases we’re seeing within Dumfries and Galloway.

“Very fortunately, vaccinations are helping to prevent some of the worst impacts on people’s health.

“However, a large and rising number of Covid cases brings with it the potential for an increased impact on services, upon staffing and on our communities, including the ability of businesses to function.

“So we really do need everyone to do what they can to try and control these numbers.

“Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces remains important, as does giving very careful thought to our interactions and the environments where they take place.

“Taking up the chance of regular testing also continues to be very important.

"It can provide a degree of confidence around our interactions, helping to catch cases early when they do occur and giving close contacts the chance to help prevent further spread.