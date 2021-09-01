Grow Well in D&G app launched

Health visitor Amanda Johnstone and health visiting assistant practitioner Wendy Brown launch the app

The aim of the free app is to provide information on food and physical activity, as well as other areas of health and wellbeing such as infant feeding, sleep, potty training, and mental health.

It also provides information on local groups and events, and links to initiatives such as Baby Box and the Best Start Grant.

All leaflets distributed by health visitors to families are available on the app. This includes four new recently added leaflets that focus on preparing meals, recipes, and help with tricky mealtimes.

Health visitors, midwives and other staff involved with child and family health and wellbeing have been trialling the app, and recently with expectant parents and families in their homes.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the hope i s it will become a well used resource and also bring an element of fun into food and mealtimes, and other aspects of health and wellbeing.

Fiona Paton, nurse manager for Child and Public Health Nursing at NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “Grow Well in D&G app will provide an easy link to evidence-based information for families with young children, which can be used alongside health and social care face to face services.

"We aim to be inclusive to all, enabling parents or wider family members with caring responsibilities who may not be present at health consultations to access information.

"Our teams will provide details about the app to families they come into contact with, and support those unable to access it to get information that’s on the app in another way.”

Charlotte Grieveson, Women and Girls Dance and Physical Activity coordinator at Dumfries and Galloway Council, added: “Our goal is to bring mums together, to inspire and motivate them to become more physically active with reliable, accessible and locally sourced information.

"We’re really looking forward to promoting the app and seeing how mums and families benefit from having access to it, and hopefully from sharing their experience of using the app.”