Glenluce pensioner sleeping outside for a month in aid of NHS
Glenluce pensioner Wilma Gray is sleeping outside all month to raise funds for NHS Dumfries & Galloway.
This time last year the 73-year-old slept in a tent raising £1235 for Stranraer Community Hospital.
This year Wilma has made life tougher for herself by swapping the lined tent for a lean-to with a single skin of corrugated plastic.
At night she has no heat, and only a light and clock for company, with her dog preferring to stay indoors.
An ex-soldier who toured Yemen, Cyprus and North Ireland, Wilma is now partially disabled through her service.
She’s a founder member of Stranraer Incredible Edible’s Group and helps out at Stranraer Community Garden.
To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/willma-gray-5 or send a cheque (made out to NHS D&G ) or cash to Easterton Farm, Glenluce, Newton Stewart, DG8 0NJ.