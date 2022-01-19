Glenluce pensioner sleeping outside for a month in aid of NHS

Wilma Gray's sleeping arrangements for the whole of January

This time last year the 73-year-old slept in a tent raising £1235 for Stranraer Community Hospital.

This year Wilma has made life tougher for herself by swapping the lined tent for a lean-to with a single skin of corrugated plastic.

At night she has no heat, and only a light and clock for company, with her dog preferring to stay indoors.

An ex-soldier who toured Yemen, Cyprus and North Ireland, Wilma is now partially disabled through her service.

She’s a founder member of Stranraer Incredible Edible’s Group and helps out at Stranraer Community Garden.