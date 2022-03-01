Get engaged by having your say on health and social care strategy

Voices from across Dumfries and Galloway are needed

IJB chairwoman Laura Douglas said: “The IJB has a responsibility for health and social care planning and provision within the region.

“However, the way it is delivered must be shaped by everyone – including those delivering services, the people who access them, their carers, and their families."

The Draft Participation and Engagement Strategy for 2022/25 sets out how approaches to participation and engagement are undertaken and improved over the next three years.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Douglas said: “We’d strongly encourage everyone to review the current draft, and to get involved in helping to shape it into a document which will be central to our approaches over the next three years.”

To download the draft strategy visit https://dghscp.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/engage-strat-070222.pdf and fill in the online survey at https://forms.office.com/r/mY1tbNe309

A downloadable version of the survey is at https://dghscp.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220117-draft-survey.docx

Completed surveys, and any other comments, can be sent to [email protected], or posted to: Communications Team, DGHSCP, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Cargenbridge, Dumfries DG2 8RX.