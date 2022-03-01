Get engaged by having your say on health and social care strategy

A 14-week period of public consultation is now underway around Dumfries and Galloway Integration Joint Board’s (IJB) Draft Participation and Engagement Strategy for 2022/25.

By Brian Yule
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:45 pm
Voices from across Dumfries and Galloway are needed

IJB chairwoman Laura Douglas said: “The IJB has a responsibility for health and social care planning and provision within the region.

“However, the way it is delivered must be shaped by everyone – including those delivering services, the people who access them, their carers, and their families."

The Draft Participation and Engagement Strategy for 2022/25 sets out how approaches to participation and engagement are undertaken and improved over the next three years.

Ms Douglas said: “We’d strongly encourage everyone to review the current draft, and to get involved in helping to shape it into a document which will be central to our approaches over the next three years.”

To download the draft strategy visit https://dghscp.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/engage-strat-070222.pdf and fill in the online survey at https://forms.office.com/r/mY1tbNe309

A downloadable version of the survey is at https://dghscp.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220117-draft-survey.docx

Completed surveys, and any other comments, can be sent to [email protected], or posted to: Communications Team, DGHSCP, Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, Cargenbridge, Dumfries DG2 8RX.

An online event for the public to learn more about the strategy will take place on May 4.

Dumfries