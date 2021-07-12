Family thank DGRI staff with donation of £850

The Roddick family present the cheque outside Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary

Neil Roddick, who was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2014, passed away in the sping, survived by his wife Eileen, daughters Sandra and Caroline, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Originally from Langholm, Mr Roddick farmed in Castle Douglas before returning to Langholm following his retirement.

Eileen, Sandra and Caroline met with some of the staff from respiratory ward B2 and community rehabilitation and physiotherapy who had been involved with Mr Roddick’s care for a cheque presentation outside the hospital.

The money was raised through ‘Just Giving’ online, set up after the family saw that personal donations were being made by extended family and friends to a ‘memory fund’ highlighted in his obituary.

Sandra said: “My dad was diagnosed with COPD in 2014 and attended ward B2 at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary regularly.

"He also attended a community rehabilitation/physiotherapy course for respiratory patients run by Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

"Once stabilised in B2 mobile respiratory equipment made it possible for him to be discharged and return home.

"This was very important for my dad, to be home, and be with family and friends.

“It was his wish to buy equipment to support patients with their breathing while at home.

"That was his way of thanking all of the ward staff and support staff for the lifesaving work and friendship they gave to him, to help the staff in some way to enable others with respiratory conditions be at home.”

Fiona Richardson, senior charge nurse of ward B2, added: “The team from ward B2, and support staff in community rehabilitation and physiotherapy, are delighted to accept this generous and thoughtful donation from the Roddick family.