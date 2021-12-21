Drop in cases expected to only be temporary as Omicron marches across the country

People are being encouraged to get their booster as soon as possible. Pic: Getty Images

Between December 14 and 20, 548 people had a confirmed positive test result.

This is actually a decrease of two per cent compared to the previous seven days, but it is expected this is a temporary lull and that the region will quickly follow the rest of the country as the high transmission of Omicron drives up case numbers.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Unfortunately, we can expect cases of Covid-19 to increase in Dumfries and Galloway due to Omicron, in line with the rest of the country.

“We are expecting an increase in people requiring medical assistance in the region, and this is from an existing position of huge strain right across our health and social care system.

“Beyond that, there’s also the impact measures to limit transmission of the virus and the impact of people falling ill or having to self-isolate will have on public and private services.

"We’re seeing recommendations being made to limit the numbers in our social gatherings, as well as moves to limit numbers in public settings.

“This is why it’s so vital that everyone eligible gets their booster jag now, to give our region the best defence against the virus at this worrying time.

“Book via the national portal at https://vacs.nhs.scot/csp or call 0800 030 8013.

“Testing before we head out to situations where we are mixing with others is also incredibly important, as it gives us a chance to catch the virus before it has the chance to spread to others, multiplying the number of cases.

“Wearing face coverings in indoor public settings helps to stop you unknowingly passing the virus to others, and hand hygiene remains important. Please also give serious thought to all your interactions, trying to ensure good ventilation when we are indoors.

“The inevitable increase in cases is coming at the worst time of year – when services are already stretched, and when people are likely to be interacting more.