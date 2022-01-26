Covid outbreak at Galloway Community Hospital
A speedy response has followed the detection of Covid cases associated with Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer.
Rapid testing of patients and staff within the hospital has provided a greater understanding of the situation, and a measure of assurance.
A total of nine positive cases have been confirmed among patients, leading to the Garrick Ward being closed to new admissions, transfers and routine visiting.
This will be reviewed regularly with an aim to open up admissions and visiting as early as possible.
Essential visiting is for end of life, children, and patients with mental health issues including dementia, learning disabilities and autism.
It is possible that some services may be affected, and anyone affected will be contacted directly.
Annan Cottage Hospital continues to manage its own outbreak, with 15 patients testing positive, while outbreaks are also being managed in several care homes across the region.