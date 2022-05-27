Covid memorial will provide a lasting tribute

The Remembering Together project is the brainchild of greenspace scotland

Remembering Together is a national programme that brings together communities and artists/creative practitioners in collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing.

Managed by greenspace scotland, and supported with £4.6 million provided by the Scottish Government, memorial projects are being created in every local authority area to honour those that have lost their lives to Covid-19 and reflect on their own experiences.

Phase one of Remembering Together will result in the co-creation of an idea or concept, which could be a piece of art such as a physical structure, garden, artwork, play, music or virtual exhibition.

The memorial itself will be created in phase two.

A learning plan has been developed to support artists in communities and to acknowledge that we are working in a diversifying Scotland and in a climate emergency.

The steering group is made up of Dumfries and Galloway Council, Dumfries and Galloway Unlimited, and greenspace Scotland with expressions of interest welcomed from any organisations, artists and creative practitioners with a background in creative community engagement.

A council spokesperson said: "During the pandemic many of us found that expressing ourselves through art, craft, and music helped us to cope with very difficult experiences.

"It’s great to see that people will now be able to get involved in creating a Covid memorial for our region. It had a huge impact on the lives of people across our region and this project is an important opportunity to create something positive to pass on to future generations.”

Stephen Lacey, chair of DG Unlimited, added: ‘This project is a great opportunity for arts organisations, artists and creative practitioners to help our communities to remember, reflect and recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

The deadline for completed expressions of interest is midnight on Tuesday, June 7.