Covid cases confirmed at mental health facility
A total of eight positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among patients at Midpark Hospital in Dumfries.
Meanwhile, staffing continues to be impacted at the mental health facility for in-patient care, amid high levels of the virus within the community.
Rapid testing of patients and staff along with a deep clean within the hospital has provided a greater understanding of the situation, and a measure of assurance.
Cree Ward at Midpark Hospital has been closed to new admissions, patient transfers, and routine in-patient visiting.
This will be reviewed regularly with an aim to open up admissions and visiting as early as possible.
High numbers of Covid cases are continuing to be detected across all areas of the region.
This is placing significant additional pressure on health and social care across as staff self-isolate after testing positive or being exposed to infection.