Covid-19 is spreading with outbreaks recorded in several care homes

As Covid cases continue to rise young people ages 12-17 are being encouraged to get their second jab. Pic: Getty Images

In addition to continuing outbreaks at Carlingwark House in Castle Douglas and Annan Court Care Home in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership have been working in partnership with the operators of Merse House in Kirkcudbright, Dryfemount Care Home in Lockerbie and Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie to ensure all necessary plans and protocols are in place to manage the outbreak.

Currently, a total of 21 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded among residents in Annan Court, 10 in Carlingwark, nine at Merse House, nine at Dryfemount Care Home, and seven at Alma McFadyen Care Centre.

A spokesperson for the DGHSCP said: “The operators of these care homes have been faced with a challenging and difficult situation, but full credit is due to them and their very dedicated staff for the responses that have been mounted.”

A call is being made for young people aged 12 to 17 to take action to receive their second dose.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “As we again log a record number of new Covid cases within a single week, we’re urging everyone aged 12 to 17 to attend a drop-in vaccination clinic and receive their second dose.

“Vaccination uptake has been fantastic, with so far 86 per cent of eligible adults over 18 in the region having received their booster.

"However, we need people aged 12 to 17 and their families to know that they must attend one of the drop-in clinics in order to receive their second dose.

“Being fully vaccinated provides the highest degree of protection against a virus that is now in all of our communities.”

Vaccinations are continuing to take place by booking at https://vacs.nhs.scot/csp or calling 0800 030 8013, while drop-in vaccination clinics which are running across the region including Newton Stewart Hospital, Castle Douglas Town Hall, Kirkcudbright Hospital and Waverley Medical Centre in Stranraer.