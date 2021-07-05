Council workers tell their stories of working through the first lockdown

Karen Campbell

Karen’s series of short stories, titled “Here is our Story” has now been printed and is available to read in all council libraries and museums, and can also be downloaded from https://thestove.org/atlas-pandemica/here-is-our-story/.

The 132 pages are split into 21 short stories that capture the thoughts, tasks and feelings of council workers from right across the organisation as they handled thefirst lockdown last year and the fast-moving feast of work that came from it.

Karen said: “I was really keen to capture the wee, quiet moments folk were having to deal with – the stuff the public may not see.

"Moments of resilience yes, but also of doubt and worry for the future – emotions we were all experiencing.

“As an ex-council officer myself n Glasgow, I know what it’s like working in a local authority at the best of times – let alone during a pandemic.

"Seeing how the council responded with such dynamism and energy to keep our communities safe was a real privilege.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who took part, as without them, there would be no anthology.”