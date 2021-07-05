Council workers tell their stories of working through the first lockdown
From August to December last year, Karen Campbell was writer in residence, attached to Dumfries and Galloway Council, to chart the initial response to Covid, and how this was impacting on staff.
Karen’s series of short stories, titled “Here is our Story” has now been printed and is available to read in all council libraries and museums, and can also be downloaded from https://thestove.org/atlas-pandemica/here-is-our-story/.
The 132 pages are split into 21 short stories that capture the thoughts, tasks and feelings of council workers from right across the organisation as they handled thefirst lockdown last year and the fast-moving feast of work that came from it.
Karen said: “I was really keen to capture the wee, quiet moments folk were having to deal with – the stuff the public may not see.
"Moments of resilience yes, but also of doubt and worry for the future – emotions we were all experiencing.
“As an ex-council officer myself n Glasgow, I know what it’s like working in a local authority at the best of times – let alone during a pandemic.
"Seeing how the council responded with such dynamism and energy to keep our communities safe was a real privilege.
"I’m so grateful to everyone who took part, as without them, there would be no anthology.”
Copies of the book are to be sent to local resilience groups across the region, and the council will also be contacting reading groups it has contact details for to allow them to enjoy the book too.