Concern over waiting times at A&E

Many patients to A&E are not being seen within the four hour target

New statistics have revealed that only 81.6 per cent of patients were seen within this timescale, despite the Scottish Government having set a target of 95 per cent receiving treatment.

The latest figures were the lowest since prior to the pandemic in January 2020, when just over 85 per cent of patients were seen within four hours.

Various Scottish health boards have recently declared a “Code Black” status, meaning they are at complete capacity with no beds available.

No mainland health board met the 95 per cent target – although the situation in Dumfries and Galloway was better than most, with 872 patients being treated within the allocated time during the week ending July 4.

Mr Carson insists that the Scottish Government should back plans put forward by the Scottish Conservatives for a one-off £600m investment in the NHS to tackle waiting times.

He also called on Ministers to urgently look into changing the rules for NHS staff who are double vaccinated and have tested negative but are still having to self-isolate and take time off work.

Mr Carson said: “Our health service in NHS Dumfries and Galloway are continuing to go above and beyond and are under increasing pressure.

“As they continue to fight Covid-19, it is imperative that Ministers urgently give them the resources they require to see as many patients as possible within four hours at A&E.

“It is clear they have taken their eye off the ball, and it is hugely concerning many patients are waiting well over four hours to be treated.

“Ministers should urgently back our plans for a one-off £600 million investment in our NHS to specifically tackle waiting times.

"They must also look at ways in which staff who have been fully vaccinated can continue. That is only increasing pressure on other staff and meaning vital services are not operating at full capacity.