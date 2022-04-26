Community nursing team nominated as ‘lockdown heroes’

The Rhins Community Nursing Team have been shortlisted in Awarding Wigtownshire

The Rhins Community Nursing Team has been shortlisted out of more than 500 nominees for the ‘Unmasked Heroes’ section of Awarding Wigtownshire, which will see the winners named in an event in Stranraer this June.

Charge nurse Gillian Hannay said: “It’s pretty overwhelming. Everyone just feels extremely privileged to have been nominated as finalists in this award category.

“Whatever ultimately happens, just to have been thought worthy of recognition in this way is fantastic for the team, and a real boost for all of us after what has been a pretty challenging last couple of years.”

The team, based within Waverley Medical Centre in Stranraer, provides nursing care for housebound patients across the entire community of the Rhins.

Gillian said: “The team works with care homes, GP surgeries, the wider multidisciplinary team and voluntary sector to name but a few, with the aim of identifying needs and providing the patient and their families/carers with high standard and timely care in their own home or homely setting.

“Even prior to the pandemic the team had its challenges in helping to meet the needs of the community.

"The arrival of Covid obviously brought further challenges, but the team really rose to the challenge and the community response was also fantastic, so supportive of the work we were doing.

“It’s really terrific to be recognised in this way after the sheer hard work and stressful times this amazing team has gone through, but our thoughts are also with all of our colleagues across health and social care who have been working so hard to help everyone.”

Anne Allison, lead nurse for Community Health and Social Care, added: “I’m so pleased for the whole team. This nomination has given them a real lift, and I know they’ll be looking forward to attending the event this summer.

Awarding Wigt ownshire, run by Stranraer Community Events Group, takes place at the North West Castle, Stranraer, on June 11.