Community nursing team lift ‘unmasked heroes’ award for their work across the Rhins

Andrea McMaster, Gillian Hannay and Suzanne Jamieson with the ‘Unmasked Heroes’ award

The team provides nursing care for housebound patients across the entire community of the Rhins.

Based in Waverley Medical Centre in Stranraer, it comprises a senior charge nurse, two charge nurses, an advanced nurse practitioner, staff nurses and health care support workers.

Charge nurse Susanne Jamieson said: “We’re just totally overwhelmed by the result.

“It was such a privilege to have been nominated as finalists in this award category, but to be presented the award is just something else.

“It’s been a very challenging couple of years for the team, as it has been for everyone, and receipt of this award provides a real boost as we continue to work to provide treatment and care to our communities.

“I’d like to congratulate my colleagues, and express thanks to Awarding Wigtownshire and everyone who played a part in this – it’s simply terrific, and hugely appreciated.”

Community nursing has a vast range of referral criteria, from injections and post-surgery care to providing care and support for patients and their families who are approaching end of life.

Susan said: “The community has been so supportive of the work we were doing and understanding of the particular challenges we have been facing due to the coronavirus.

“It’s really terrific to be recognised in this way after the sheer hard work and stressful times this amazing team has gone through, but our thoughts are also with all of our colleagues across health and social care who have been working so hard to help everyone.”

Anne Allison, lead nurse for Community Health and Social Care, said: “I am absolutely delighted for the entire team, who are all truly deserving of this recognition.