Castle Douglas life-savers honoured by Royal Humane Society

Derek Ross runs first aid training company Annie’s Aiders, and his skills proved vital

Derek Ross a Sgt Major Instructor with the local Army Cadet Force and another member of the force, Gary McClements, spent half an hour in the bitter cold fighting to bring the man back to life as they waited for an ambulance to reach the scene.

The incident happened in King Street on the afternoon of April 6 this year.

First to reach the scene after being told a man had collapsed was Gary. The retained firefighter asked a bystander to go and find a defibrillator and then began administering CPR.

Derek th en arrived and took over administering CPR and also using a defibrillator which had by then been brought to the scene to administer shocks.

The two men’s fight to save the man paid off and by the time the ambulance arrived the man was breathing and had a pulse. He was taken to hospital where he went on to recover.

Derek runs first aid training company Annie’s Aiders and believes the incident shows how vital it is to have such skills.

He said: “I believe that learning a life saving skill such as CPR and defibrillation really is the difference between a life saved and a life lost.

"This could be a close family member that you may have to save one day.”

The duo have both been awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and were praised by the Society’s secretary Andrew Chapman.

Mr Chapman said: “They were the right people in the right place at the right time. They knew the action that needed to be taken and didn’t hesitate to take it.

“In cases such as this the sooner CPR is started the better the chances are that it will succeed as it did here.

“Between them, Gary and Ross, undoubtedly saved the man’s life. They did a superb job and richly deserve the awards they are to receive.