Cases remain high as region prepares to move to level 0

Restrictions will continue to ease next week

There were 168 new cases recorded in the region for the week ending July 11 – down just slightly from 181 the week before.

Close contacts decreased from 809 to 429, but a significant number of close contacts are going on to test positive for the coronavirus.

The latest data comes as the region prepares to enter level 0 on Monday.

Eight people from four households will be able to meet indoors and 10 people from four households can meet in pubs and restaurants.

Fifteen people from 15 households can meet outdoors; up to 2,000 people can attend seated outdoor events, 1,000 at outdoor standing events and 400 at indoor events.

The limit on attendance at weddings and funerals has increased to 200.

Travellers from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate if they have had both vaccines, but the advice remains not to travel unless it is essential.

Close contacts of positive cases will not have to self-isolate so long as they are double-vaccinated, two weeks have passed since their second dose, and a PCR test comes back negative.

Face masks will continue to be mandatory in certain settings.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “Thankfully, we haven’t returned to a situation where Covid-19 cases were climbing at a significant rate.

“However, we are instead seeing new cases coming in at a regular but fairly high number.

“The longer we can hold off any renewed increase in Covid-19 cases, the better placed the region to make a transition to what is likely to be living our lives alongside the coronavirus.”

As at the end of July 12, a total of 114,256 first dose vaccinations had been delivered to adults aged 18 plus – representing 93.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, 70.5 per cent of the adult population has had both doses, with 86,516.

At drop-in clinics anyone can call in without an appointment to receive either their first vaccination or their second if more than eight weeks from the first.