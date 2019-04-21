Care service is now free in Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Council has adopted new national legislation which forbids the charging of under 65s for personal care services.

The care categories include daily tasks such as bathing, showering, dressing and toileting.

The council warns that:“Some social care services may still be chargeable as the legislation doesn’t include help with housework, laundry, shopping and services outside the home, such as a day care centre. We advise people to consult https://www2.gov.scot/Topics/Health/Support-Social-Care/Support/Adult-Social-Care/Free-Personal-Nursing-Care.”

Councillor Stephen Thompson, chair of the Social Work Services committee, said: “The change to the Community Care Act 2002, also known as ‘Frank’s Law’, means that anyone who is assessed by Dumfries and Galloway Council as requiring personal care will receive it free of charge, regardless of age, condition, capital or income.

“While we welcome this change in national policy, our voice at CoSLA is always to seek the proper resources needed to ensure that we’re equipped to deliver for our citizens.”