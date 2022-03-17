Call made to keep wearing masks as number of Covid cases remain high

For the week ending Sunday March 14 there was a total of 1274 new cases in the region, down slightly from the 1308 the previous week, but still up significantly from the 939 the week before that.

Consultant in Public Health Dr Andrew Rideout said: “Covid cases remain high in Dumfries and Galloway, with outbreaks right across our communities.

“ Against the backdrop of high numbers of cases across Scotland, the call is clear – to keep wearing face coverings in ind oor public settings.

" This includes the likes of in shops, supermarkets, takeaways, public transport, taxis, churches, hair salons, and pubs and restaurants when not seated at your table. They must also continue to be worn when visiting hospitals and care homes.

“Wearing a face covering stops you from unknowingly passing Covid on to those who are more vulnerable – they may not be immediately obvious, such as those people who have had an organ transplant or are taking certain medicines.

"Please be considerate – wearing a face covering helps limit the spread, and demonstrates you care what happens to other people.

“Both locally and nationally, we are carefully monitoring the situation.”

Lateral Flow Devices continue to be available free until April 18.