Autistic children need more support in the classroom

Finlay Carson with Rob Holland of National Autistic Society Scotland

He is also backing calls for the creation of a dedicated autism and learning disability commissioner to oversee this work.

Mr Carson offered his help after meeting with Rob Holland and Stephen Caulfield of the National Autistic Society Scotland to learn of existing problems.

He said: “It was interesting to hear their views of where improvements to services could be made and also of the difficulties presently being experienced.

“I think everyone would agree it is important autistic children get as much support in the classrooms as possible. I will certainly be supporting the society’s campaign.

“One of the things the society is campaigning for is the creation of an autism and learning disability commissioner which I wholeheartedly back as it would be a welcome step forward.

“Whenever the opportunity arises at the Scottish Parliament I will certainly be pressing for this.”

Mr Carson is encouraged by the work of the Better Lives Partnership which was established six years ago to support young people in the region with Autism and other additional needs.

With services located in Castle Douglas, Stranraer and Dumfries, BLP aims to give young autistic people a structured programme of person-centred accredited training in their area of interest and expertise.