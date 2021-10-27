Assurance to expectant and would-be mums over Covid-19 vaccine

Following initial caution expectant mums are now being encouraged to get vaccinated (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This includes expectant mothers, who are being encouraged to take up the opportunity.

Dr Nigel Calvert, the region’s Immunisation Co-ordinator, said: “I think in the early days of Covid vaccinations it was right to be cautious, but there is now really strong evidence from around the world that vaccinations for expectant mothers is the right thing to do.

“As part of being pregnant, the body’s immune system does get a little bit weaker, so that’s the reason why it’s so important to get vaccinated.

"Professional colleges are now strongly recommending pregnant women to get vaccinated, and I’d certainly strongly recommend that as well - it gives great protection both to the mum-to-be and the baby.”

And speaking to those people looking ahead to starting a family, Dr Calvert added: “Having the vaccine has absolutely no effect at all on your chances of getting pregnant.”

All expectant mums who are known to the Board and who have yet to be vaccinated will shortly be receiving invitations.

Anyone planning a family who has still to have any of their jags is invited to call 01387 403090 or email [email protected]

A fantastic response to the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been seen in Dumfries and Galloway.

Currently, over 96 per cent of people aged 18 plus has had at least one vaccination so far.

The first, main tranche of schools-based vaccinations for 12 to 15 year-olds has been concluded with 3948 so far opting to take up the opportunity.

This represents 61.5 per cent of that population, against a national average of 38.9 per cent.

However, Dr Calvert said: “We want to make sure that everyone eligible is made aware that they can receive the vaccine, to provide assurance around any concerns, and to explain the benefit that this protection brings.”

Anyone seeking to schedule a Covid vaccination appointment can do so by calling 01387 403090 or by emailing [email protected]