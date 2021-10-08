Art competition shines a light on friendship

Competition winner Shane Docherty receives his prize from Mary Carberry

The competition was launched in April with entries due in for the end of the national awareness week in May.

Individuals and groups of adults who use the local Intellectual Disability Service took up the exciting challenge to produce twenty nine submissions.

The theme for the competition, friendship, was one of seven for each day of this year’s Learning Disability Week, the others being sex, challenges, family, romance, social life and self care.

The three winners were: 1st – Shane Docherty, 2nd – Chantelle Irving, 3rd – Darcy Flood; selected by artist and author Mary Carberry, and NHS Dumfries and Galloway vice-chairwoman Lesley Bryce.

Each of the winners attended the prizegiving event with a family member, where they chatted with the judges and Intellectual Disability Team over refreshments before being presented with their prizes of a book, created by Mary, and a trophy.

Those who created the other 26 entries were sent a certificate for their achievement and a thank you for their entries.

Sharon Young, manager for NHS D&G Intellectual Disability Service, said: “We decided on the theme of ‘friendship’; following a really hard year for the people we work with, some of whom had been feeling very isolated due to the pandemic the restrictions placed on activities and social groups.

“We are so proud of everyone who participated in the competition, and all of the people throughout the region who use our service as they have coped so well with restrictions during the pandemic.

“A big thank you to our judges for their involvement with the competition and for the lovely book that was created for the prizes.”

Marsali Caig, chairwoman of NHS D&G arts strategy delivery group, added: “Arts can inspire and connect people in all sorts of circumstances and ways.

"This competition, with its theme of friendship, reflects how important people and our communities are to each other.