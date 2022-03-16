Another Covid outbreak hits Stranraer hosptal

More positive cases have been recorded at Galloway Community Hospital

A total of seven positive cases have been confirmed among patients, and the situation continues to be monitored.

Visiting is still permitted for end of life patients and patients with mental health issues including dementia, learning disabilities and autism.

It is possible that some services may be affected and anyone who is affected will be contacted directly.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as Covid outbreaks are also being managed in several care homes Galloway.

This includes 22 positive cases at Belmont Care Centre in Stranraer, six at Westview Residence in Newton Stewart, 14 at Barlochan House in Castle Douglas, and 17 at Munches Park House in Dalbeattie.