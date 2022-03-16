Another Covid outbreak hits Stranraer hosptal
Galloway Community Hospital’s Dalrymple Ward remains closed to new admissions and routine visiting following an outbreak of Covid.
By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:37 pm
A total of seven positive cases have been confirmed among patients, and the situation continues to be monitored.
Visiting is still permitted for end of life patients and patients with mental health issues including dementia, learning disabilities and autism.
It is possible that some services may be affected and anyone who is affected will be contacted directly.
This comes as Covid outbreaks are also being managed in several care homes Galloway.
This includes 22 positive cases at Belmont Care Centre in Stranraer, six at Westview Residence in Newton Stewart, 14 at Barlochan House in Castle Douglas, and 17 at Munches Park House in Dalbeattie.