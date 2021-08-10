Alix turns spotlight on region’s mental health services

Alix Parker

Alix Parker, a member of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) Dumfries and Galloway Young People's Participation Group, took part in an online conversation with Kevin Stewart MSP, the new Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and Social Care.

Alongside other See Me Youth Champions, the 16-year-old was able to share her lived experiences of mental health services locally.

Alix said: "It was important that the Minister spoke to young people directly and actually listened to our thoughts and experiences.

"Being involved with CAMHS D&G participation group has been really positive for me.

"I would encourage all CAMH services throughout Scotland to have Participation Leads within their teams, where young people can be given the chance to be involved with their own mental health care and service improvements.”

Earlier this year, the group received cash from See Me Scotland Art Anti Stigma Fund, for producing a mental health awareness animation and educational resource, alongside a professional artist.

This animation will be produced by October, and promoted in primary and secondary schools across the region.