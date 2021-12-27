Added capacity and extra drop-in clinics added so you can get boosted before the bells

Anyone aged over 18 who is now at least 12 weeks from their second jag can receive a booster jag

Anyone aged over 18 who is now at least 12 weeks from their second jag is strongly encouraged to take up the opportunity to receive a booster jag, which is now known to play a key role in defending against the Omicron variant.

People are encouraged to book their slot through the national portal, or alternatively attend drop-in clinics taking place on Hogmanay at Mountainhall Treatment Centre in Dumfries from 9am–3pm and Waverley Medical Centre in Stranraer from 9am-1pm.

Dr Nigel Calvert, vaccination co-ordinator in Dumfries and Galloway, said: “Our vaccination teams have worked tirelessly for over a year now delivering Covid-19 jags, and people right across our region have been amazing in their response to the call to get their jags.

“As we approach the end of the year, we make this request – please, if you haven’t already received your booster, act now.

“Vaccination is the best protection you can have against COVID-19, and with a huge number of people going to be exposed please do act now to reduce your risk of being admitted to hospital, potentially very seriously ill.

"The booster maximises your protection, but it is also not too late to start your vaccination journey and do book in for first or second doses.”