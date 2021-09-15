A toast to the memory of Jay
Scotland’s Rural College’s south & west dairy farms manager Hugh McClymont helped raise nearly £1500 for a hospital which treated a member of his team for fatal head injuries.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 6:21 pm
Junior stock worker Jay Burns died in January following a car crash.
Around 20 family and friends climbed Criffel to raise money for the head injuries unit at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Hugh’s team also organised a collection at Crichton and Barony for the cause.
He said: “We miss the wee man terribly, but I was pleased to be able to help raise some money for this very worthy cause and to raise a beer to our absent friend when I reached the summit.”