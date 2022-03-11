Your chance to live in ‘Paradise’

The whole property of Paradise occupies about 3.56 acres

Paradise is a charming residential smallholding which is located just on the periphery of Dumfries.

The dwelling occupies a convenient location via a minor road off Annan Road with open views, and benefits from its own private access.

Paradise benefits from a charming three-bedroom cottage which, although requiring a degree of modernisation, provides a blank canvas to any potential purchaser.

The cottage is of traditional construction set under a slated roof with access via the rear entrance porch.

On the ground floor you’ll find the kitchen with floor and wall units, sink and drainer, and it is plumbed for an automatic washing machine.

The sitting room features a multi-fuel stove, window to the front and rear and a built-in storage cupboard.

There is also a double bedroom with double aspect windows and a family bathroom with shower over the bath.

The central hallway has a sunroom off it which is glazed to three sides and requires repair or replacement.

This is also where you will find the stairs to the first floor which is made up of two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

In addition, there are two traditional barns attached to the cottage, which may have some further development potential.

Any interested party wishing to pursue this particular option would need to make their own enquiries with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Outside there is also a wood store and extensive garden grounds.

A feature of the property is the two grazing paddocks with the whole property occupying about 3.56 acres. The paddocks are currently utilised for the grazing of ponies and sheep, with potential for equestrian, small scale agricultural or horticultural uses.

Local amenities can be found within nearby Dumfries.

Paradise is on the market for offers over £280,000 from Threave Rural.