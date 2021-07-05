Youngsters compete to name region's bin lorries

Councillors Andy Ferguson and John Martin with one of the bin lorries

The new monikers for the 22 vehicles include Dustbin Bieber, Trash Gordon and The Binions. Bin Diesel, Ter-Bin-Nator, Greta Binberg and Binny McBinface, while two new electric vehicles, which operate in Nithsdale and Wigtownshire, will now be respectively known as Pollution Solution and Lambergreenie.

The naming competition was run in conjunction with the launch of the region’s new kerbside waste and recycling service, with the council inviting primary school and first year secondary pupils to put forward their suggested names for the bin lorries.

The waste collection fleet, which covers over 500,000 miles per year collecting household waste and recycling, will now do its rounds with the quirky new names emblazoned across its vehicles.

Winning entrants came from pupils ranging from P1 to S1 from a number of mainly primary schools from across the region including Cargenbridge, Castle Douglas Primary and High School, Crossmichael, Dalbeattie, Dalry, Gatehouse, Glenluce, Kells and Kirkcudbright.

Following the introduction of kerbside recycling collections in Wigtownshire last November, the service was extended to Stewartry in March and then rolled out across Nithsdale and Annandale & Eskdale.

Most households in those areas received two 240 litre recycling wheelie bins - a blue-lidded bin for paper, card and cardboard; and a red-lidded bin for plastics, metals and cartons.

Flats and other properties which cannot accommodate the standard size bins have received shared recycling bins or reusable recycling sacks.

The new service operates over a four-week cycle, with recyclable and non-recyclable waste collected on an alternating weekly basis, with one bin collected each week.

Councillor Andy Ferguson, chairman of the Communities Committee said: “There were so many fantastic and very funny suggestions and the judges really struggled to choose the winners.