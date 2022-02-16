Young people asked to help influence how services should be delivered
Young people in Dumfries and Galloway are being invited to have their say on how local services for children and families should be delivered in the future.
Pupils in P5-S6 will be given the opportunity over the next few weeks to take part in a short survey during class time.
The Scottish Government’s Health and Wellbeing Census will ask young people about a wide range of themes and topics, including school, physical activity, eating and drinking, social media, emotional and mental wellbeing, friendships, and other health behaviours.
The survey will look at overall levels and patterns of health and wellbeing in order to help schools understand their needs and for Dumfries and Galloway Council to plan local services.
Schools will send letters to parents and carers to provide further details about the health and wellbeing census.
Parents can choose not to consent to their child taking part and children can opt to stop the survey at any time.
All answers will be anonymised and will be shared with the Scottish Government through a secure transfer system.
Education and Learning Committee chair, Councillor Jeff Leaver, said: “It’s important we give our young people a chance to have their say in the Health and Wellbeing Census, which will influence how services should be delivered in the future.
"This is especially significant after the adjustments they’ve had to make during the last few years of the pandemic.”