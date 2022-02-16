Young people asked to help influence how services should be delivered

The council is asking pupils from P5-S6 to fill in the Health and Wellbeing Census

Pupils in P5-S6 will be given the opportunity over the next few weeks to take part in a short survey during class time.

The Scottish Government’s Health and Wellbeing Census will ask young people about a wide range of themes and topics, including school, physical activity, eating and drinking, social media, emotional and mental wellbeing, friendships, and other health behaviours.

The survey will look at overall levels and patterns of health and wellbeing in order to help schools understand their needs and for Dumfries and Galloway Council to plan local services.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools will send letters to parents and carers to provide further details about the health and wellbeing census.

Parents can choose not to consent to their child taking part and children can opt to stop the survey at any time.

All answers will be anonymised and will be shared with the Scottish Government through a secure transfer system.

Education and Learning Committee chair, Councillor Jeff Leaver, said: “It’s important we give our young people a chance to have their say in the Health and Wellbeing Census, which will influence how services should be delivered in the future.